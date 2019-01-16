PM Imran promises support for reopening MQM’s legitimate offices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) for recovery of its missing workers besides reopening of their legitimate offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.



Members of the National Assembly belonging to MQM-P called on PM Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday.

Sources said MQM delegation put demand before PM Imran for reopening their legitimate offices and early recovery of their missing workers.

Besides the Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem and MNA Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, the meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and MNA Malik Muhmmad Amir Dogar.

During the meeting, the matters relating to civic problem faced by the people of Sindh province as well as the big cities including Karachi and Hyderabad were discussed.

The coalition matters between MQM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the federal government was cognizant of the problems faced by the people of Sindh province and would play its role in addressing these issues.

In order to further improve coordination between the two political parties regarding development projects at provincial level, the meeting decided to constitute a committee under Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The Prime Minister would perform the ground-breaking of Hyderabad University next month, it was revealed during the meeting.

The meeting was assured that the problems hindering the revival and completion of Karachi Circular Railway would be addressed on priority basis.