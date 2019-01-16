Islamabad cab driver who drove off taking bag of Karachi passenger arrested

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested the driver of an online cab service who sped away after taking away the valuables of a passenger earlier this month, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.



Syed Fida Hussain Haider, a resident of Karachi, hired cab through online system on December 30, 2018 from Bhara Kau to Faizabad. After reaching his destination, Syed Fida Hussain went to nearby shops to get the change to pay the fare.

The cab driver, however, fled taking laptop, bag, cash, clothes and other valuables of the passenger.

Industrial area police registered the case following complaint of Syed Fida Hussain Haider and SP (Industrial Atea) Sumera Azam constituted special team headed by Station House Officer Mustafa Kiyani to arrest the absconding driver.

The team investigated into the case and succeeded to arrest cab driver identified as Waseem Asghar, s/o Ali Asghar, resident of Malakwal.

Police have recovered all valuables from him and also impounded his vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.