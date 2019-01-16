ECP suspends membership of 332 lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended membership of 332 lawmakers (Senators, Member National Assembly and provincial assemblies), who failed to provide details of their assets and properties.



The electoral body issued the list of 332 members of the parliament whose membership has been suspended on its official website.

The MPs whose membership has been suspended include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Amir Kiyani, Ahsan Iqbal, BNP leader Akhtar Mengal, Raheela Magsi, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Akhtar Mengal, Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Muhammad Taimur Talpur and others.

The suspended lawmakers shall cease to function as such members with immediate effect till such statements are submitted by them, said the ECP.

Out of 1174 MPs, 839 lawmakers have submitted details of their assets, while, 332 were suspended.