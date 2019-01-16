Sindh Governor Imran Ismail fined over traffic violation on Motorway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was fined by Motorway police for violating traffic rules here on Wednesday.
The Governor paid the challan on M-2 motorway for speed violation.
Imran Ismail himself was driving the vehicle.
Imran Ismail is in Islamabad, where he held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues faced by Sindh province.
