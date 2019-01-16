close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail fined over traffic violation on Motorway

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was fined by Motorway police for violating traffic rules here on Wednesday.

The Governor paid the challan on M-2 motorway for speed violation. 

Imran Ismail himself was driving the vehicle.

Imran Ismail is in Islamabad, where he held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan  and discussed issues faced by Sindh province.

