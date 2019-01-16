Govt to post community welfare attaches in Saudi Arabia: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the cabinet had approved more postings of community welfare attaches in Saudi Arabia to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly here, he said people working abroad could approach the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia round the clock to get their problems resolved.

He said people who go abroad were not getting salaries and working conditions as agreed by their employers before their departure from Pakistan.

He said South Punjab was ignored in the past and the area lacked health facilities and the issue of child labour was still unresolved.

The previous government did not pay attention to the problems of South Punjab, which remained a backward area.