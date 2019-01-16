National Action Plan to be formed by govt to solve public issues

ISLAMABAD: A National Action Plan (NAP) is to be formed and put to action by the government to solve the challenges encountered by the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was said to have given directives to set up a parliamentary committee to supervise over the NAP that will look into unravelling the problems of the public concerning health, education, agriculture and water.

Reports further revealed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar was assigned by the PM with the charge of instigating the plan as well as taking opposition parties into confidence regarding the affair.

The formed committee comprising of all political parties will be giving in their suggestions to the premier in solving issues of the public.

Moreover, it was revealed by a source that the feedback of overseas Pakistanis will also be taken into consideration.