Google currency converter undergoes glitches, shows incorrect Pak rupee rates

KARACHI: Google’s online currency converter showed miscalculations Tuesday night after citing incorrect values of various currencies against the Pakistani rupee.

The converter had various currencies, including US dollar, euro, the United Arab Emirates (UAE/Emirati) dirham, and the Saudi riyal giving the values of Rs76.25, Rs87.01, Rs20.76, and Rs20.33, respectively relative to the Pakistani rupee.

However, the data was termed as inaccurate by Bloomberg, which indicated that the values of the US dollar, euro, and the Emirati dirham in terms of the Pakistani rupee were in fact Rs139.38, Rs159.04, Rs37.95, and Rs37.16, respectively.

The glitch was later fixed.