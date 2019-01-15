close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 15, 2019

PM Imran Khan receives ‘Gold Kalashnikov’ as a gift from Saudi prince

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor Tabuk here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.

Saudi Governor presented a gift of ‘gold Kalashnikov’ and bullets to PM Imran Khan.

PM Imran thanked Saudi prince for gold-plated Kalashnikov. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan