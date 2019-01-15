PM Imran Khan receives ‘Gold Kalashnikov’ as a gift from Saudi prince

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor Tabuk here at the Prime Minister’s Office.



Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.

Saudi Governor presented a gift of ‘gold Kalashnikov’ and bullets to PM Imran Khan.

PM Imran thanked Saudi prince for gold-plated Kalashnikov.