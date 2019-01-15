Bilawal pays rich tribute to Mohsin Naqvi on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to famed poet Mohsin Naqvi on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary.



In his message, Bilawal said that Naqvi individualised his poetry and personality through tedious efforts in the field of arts and literature and his voice was unique as was his poetry.

Poet Naqvi had full command on Urdu linguistics, poetry and literature and his particular field was Urdu Ode.

Bilawal said Naqvi was an asset and his work is an everlasting asset which we are proud of. After joining People’s Students Organisation (PSF), he remained in the forefronts of party’s struggle for rights of masses and faced the imprisonment and hard times bravely.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appreciating Mohsin Naqvi’s commitment with party and granted party ticket to him to contest election.

The PPP chairman said that poet Naqvi always remained in close touch with the people and knew what their sentiments were at times and so he acted and wrote his poetry accordingly.

The world famous rhyme that gave a vibrant slogan in honour of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto – Ya Allah, Ya Rasool – Benazir Be Qasoor – meaning “The almighty Allah and His last Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) will acclaim that SMBB was innocent.”

He said that Shaheed Naqvi’s work and contribution to the literature would always be remembered and benefited from.