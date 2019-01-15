Opposition forms committee for joint line of action on public issues

ISLAMABAD: Main opposition parties on Tuesday constituted a committee to prepare a joint line of action for raising issues of public importance.



The decision was taken in a meeting of opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) here at the Parliament House.

The committee would be represented by members from all the opposition parties.

The meeting was attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N''s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP''s Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman, ANP''s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, and MMA''s Mufti Asad Mahmood and Maulana Abdul Wasey.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "We need to update the Charter of Democracy, which was signed in 2006."

He termed the meeting of opposition parties an important development.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif thanked the opposition parties for attending the meeting on his invitation.

He said the country had been facing a number of issues, which needed to be tackled on a priority.

According to reports, President Zardari has decided to oppose the extension in military courts.

Opposition parties discussed the possibility of taking to streets against the government after winter.

In a tweet, Bilawal said that the committee would discuss future course of action.

He said that mini-budget, military courts and new charter of democracy were also discussed in the meeting.

"Positive meeting of opposition parties today.PMLN,PPP,ANP,MMA &BNP agree on 3 points; no compromise on economic rights, human rights & democratic rights of people of Pakistan. Committee formed to work out future course of action. Mini-budget, military courts & new COD discussed," he tweetd.

