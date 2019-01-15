PM Imran Khan appoints Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Nadeem Afzal Gondal commonly known as Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesman with immediate effect.



Prime Minister Office has issued notification of his appointment here on January 15, 2019.

According to the notification, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Nadeem Afzal Gondal as Spokesman of the Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders in an honorary capacity.”

Former senior PPP politician Nadeem Afzal Chan joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) last year.

Chan had quit his post in the PPP after his brother left the party, saying he could not continue on 'moral grounds' as the party’s office-bearer.

The Chan brothers hail from the well-known Gondal family of Mandi Bahauddin. Already, their uncles, Nazar Gondal and Zulfiqar Gondal had joined PTI, leaving PPP.