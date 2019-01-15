Prosperity of Pakistan linked with prosperity of Balochistan, says COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan is linked with prosperity of Balochistan.



General Qamar Bajwa was interacting with participants of 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan at GHQ on Tuesday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The interaction is part of three weeks workshop being held at Quetta.

The Army Chief said, “Our nation has given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace. Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response.

Participants thanked COAS Gen. Bajwa for opportunity of security workshop provided by the Army saying that they feel reinvigorated to play their part in national development.