Bilawal says on compromise on economic, human and democratic rights of people of Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that opposition parties have agreed there will be on compromise on economic rights, human rights and democratic rights of people of Pakistan.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Balochistan National Party (BNP), termed it a positive meeting of opposition parties today.

Bilawal took to Twitter saying, “PMLN,PPP,ANP,MMA &BNP agree on 3 points; no compromise on economic rights, human rights & democratic rights of people of Pakistan. Committee formed to work out future course of action.”

The opposition parties discuss mini-budget, military courts and new COD, Bilawal added.