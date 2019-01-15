Terror bid foiled in Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The security forces have foiled a terror bid in Balochistan and arrested an Afghan national along with suicide jackets and other ammunition, the ISPR stated Tuesday.
Acting on a tip off, the FC Balochistan conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Chaman area.
An unregistered Afghan individual was apprehended along with prepared suicide jackets, IEDs making material and communication equipment, it added.
