Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

Terror bid foiled in Balochistan

Tue, Jan 15, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have foiled a terror bid in Balochistan and arrested an Afghan national along with suicide jackets and other ammunition, the ISPR stated Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the FC Balochistan conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Chaman area.

An unregistered Afghan individual was apprehended along with prepared suicide jackets, IEDs making material and communication equipment, it added.

