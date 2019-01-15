Aqua Beach: Karachi's exotic new picnic spot

Karachiites now have a new picnic spot named ‘Aqua Beach’ situated some 50 kms from the city.



The scenic spot provides respite to the chaotic routine life and its exotic landscape is replete of breath-taking views.

Located alongside the Hub River, Aqua Beach is developed as an adventure spot that provides a number of recreational activities to the visitors.

While the temperature in the area remains a little cold as compared to the surrounding cities, the place makes for some picturesque views set against its serene coastline.







To monitor swimming activities, the place has employed life guards for the safety of its visitors and is planning to undertake additional security measures in future to avoid accidents and mishaps.



