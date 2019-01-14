close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 14, 2019

NA condemns brutal assassination of Ali Raza Abidi

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn the brutal assassination of former MQM MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

The resolution, moved by MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haque, expressed its dismay and anguish over the killing of Abidi and asked the government, especially Sindh government to take steps to punish the murderers of Ali Raza Abidi.

“This House lauds the services rendered by Mr Abidi for the welfare ofthe people of Karachi and prayed to Almighty to grant distinguished place in Heavens, grant courage to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity."

