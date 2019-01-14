General Bajwa, Saudi Governor discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Governor of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that during the meeting of Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and General Bajwa matters of mutual interest including regional security situation came under discussion.