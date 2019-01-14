close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

General Bajwa, Saudi Governor discuss regional security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Governor of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that during the meeting of Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and General Bajwa matters of mutual interest including regional security situation came under discussion.

