close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

PTI MNA hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

FAISALABAD-: PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan was hospitalized on Monday after cardiac arrest.

According to sources, Raja Riaz felt pain in his chest early morning. He was immediately rushed to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib visited FIC and inquired about the health and directed the Medical Superintendent FIC to provide best treatment facilities to Raja Riaz Ahmad.

Latest News

More From Pakistan