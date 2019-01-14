close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

Public holiday declared on February 5th

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has declared as public Holiday to observe the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on 5th February, 2019.

The public holiday will be marked by all Provincial Governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory, says a press release received here from Ministry of Interior, Islamabad.

In this regard, it is requested to observe one-minute silence on 5th February, 2019 at 10:00 Hours.

General Public is also requested to observe one minute silence to the honour of Kashmiri shuhada.

