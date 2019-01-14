Sharif family woman takes a shot at PTI

After Maryam Nawaz another Sharif Family woman appears to be readying to enter the world of politics.



Zainab Suleman, daughter-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif, has started commenting on political issues on social media in tweets targeting rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Quoting from a newspaper column she taunted: “Fiaz ul Hassan Chauhan will face off Miftah Ismail on the economy? Seriously? Murad Saeed will argue with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on growth rate and investment policies? Really? Faisal Vawda will defend fiscal measures and CPEC details with Ahsan Iqbal?”.

She is currently based in London along with her family.

Zainab regularly speaks out on social media on political matters defending the former First Family.