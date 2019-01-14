Missing Gilgit-Baltistan nurse marries lover in Multan

GILGIT: A 22-year-old nurse from Gilgit-Baltistan, who had been missing in Karachi for 10 days, had in fact eloped to marry lover from Multan.



In a video statement released before the Malir Police on Saturday, Khush Bakht updated on her whereabouts and said that she has married Qurban out of personal choice.

She added further that she does not wish to go back to her parents but live with her husband. Khush Bakht’s statement was shared by Sindh Police’ official Twitter handle.

It was reported that Khush Bakht had gone missing after she left home on January 4 for work. However, she did not go to work and instead went to Qurban.

“From Karachi, they went to Multan where they tied the knot in a court marriage. After which they moved to Muzaffargarh.”

It is still uncertain as to how and where the police intercepted the couple and took them to Malir Police Station where Khush Bakht recorded her statement.

Khush Bakht was employed as a nurse at Karachi’s Saifee Hospital in North Nazimabad area.

Upon her disappearance, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had stepped in to help track down Khush Bakht, on January 12.