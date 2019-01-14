Polio workers hailed as 'heroes' for continuing work during snowsquall

Two female polio workers have been hailed a hero by social media after pictures of them treading through the heaps of snow during a frigid weather went viral.

The picture shows the two workers in the remote Gobor Valley in Chitral, making their ways through the piles of snow in the harsh, cold winter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate a newborn in their fight to eradicate the epidemic from the country.

The image posted by the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative tweeted: “‘A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.’ Polio wokers on there way to vaccinate a newborn against polio in a remote Gobor valley of Chitral, #KhyberPakhtunkhwa. #endpolio #vaccineswork.”

Subsequent to the images getting widely circulated, messages of support and praises started pouring in for the two valiant workers.



