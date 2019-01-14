Kidnapped and raped girl flees captors in Okara, returns home safely

OKARA: Kidnapped girl who had also allegedly been sexually assaulted reached home after successfully dodging her kidnappers, revealed the police.

According to reports by the police, the girl abducted from her residential area in the city’s Hujra Shah Muqeem vicinity was allegedly raped, a first information report (FIR) of which has been registered.

It was revealed by the FIR that the girl had been seized by three boys from her home and had been under capture for four days, during which she had also been subject to rape.

Furthermore, an FIR against the three suspect has also been registered that identifies one of the abductors as Bilal.