Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Imran Khan's make up is coming down fast: Ahsan Iqbal

Sun, Jan 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan’s progressive and democratic future will win, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s make up was coming down fast.

The PML-N leader expressed these views in a message on popular micro-blogging website Twitter on Sunday.

Forces of status quo were on the wrong side of history, he said, adding that his party was proud to stand on the right side.

“Pakistan is passing through an another transformational struggle phase. PMLN is proud to stand on the right side of history. Forces of status quo on the wrong side of history. IK’s make up is coming down fast. Pakistan’s progressive & democratic future will win IA,” Iqbal tweeted.


