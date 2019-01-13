Pakistan mulls easing visa rules for 66 countries

LAHORE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the PTI government was contemplating a proposal to ease visa restrictions for 66 countries in order to promote tourism in Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision to promote tourism in the country. He wants foreigners in large number to visit Pakistan and see its beautiful colours," Chaudhry said.

Pakistan's cultural festivals were a great feast to watch, he said.

To another question, the minister stated the Basant festival would take place after finalization of modalities how to make it accident-free.

The government was committed to hold all the festivals, including Mela Chiraghan and Sachal Sarmast Urs, and many others which had since been abandoned, he added.

Responding to a query, Fawad said Pakistan had unfortunately been ruled by a pack of people in the past who were not interested in improving its image.

Those rulers robbed the national wealth and filled their coffers, he added.

He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country like that of the ''State of Madina'' was not political but social one.

He wanted to make Pakistan a state which was tolerant, where freedom of speech was encouraged and justice to all and sundry was ensured.

To a question, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not facing any political challenge.