Plane carrying Bilawal Bhutto skids off runway at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A plane has skidded off the runway at Benazir International Airport in Islamabad, Geo reported on Sunday.

No passengers or crew were hurt in the incident.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also aboard the plane which slid off the runway, according to report.

Bilawal and all other passengers are said to be safe.