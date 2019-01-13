close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Man shot dead in Karachi over ‘police negligence’

KARACHI: A man was shot to death in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area on Sunday due to “police negligence,”, Geo reported.

Acting on a court order, Sohail Mughal was brought by police to Bahadurabad to recover his wife from the house of Munawwar.

Sohail shot and killed Munawwar on the spot.

Tahir Noorani, a senior police officer, said that the incident took place due to police negligence. He said that Sohail was concealing the gun used to kill Munawwar.

“Four policemen have been suspended and an inquiry is under way,” he said.

The assailant had filed an abduction case against Munawwar, which was quashed by the court. The court, however, ordered the police to recover his family.

Sohail’s wife had reportedly moved due to a fight with him.

