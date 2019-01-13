Faisalabad University condemned for replacing Valentine's with 'Sister's Day'

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) has come under fire for their decision to celebrate ‘Sisters Day’ in place of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

In an attempt to promote Islamic and eastern values amongst pupils, the academic institution’s Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa was reported by local media to have announced at an event the observance of Sister’s Day.

"We are enriched in our culture, norms, and Islamic values. We are mulling a plan to distribute scarf, shawls and gowns printed with UAF insignia among female students on the day,” he had stated.

The head of the academia went on to add: “In our culture, women are more empowered and earn due respects as sisters, mothers, daughters and wife,” adding that nations that neglect their cultural values go on to get eradicated from the map of the world.

The announcement by the VC sparked a massive outrage on social media with users condemning the decision.