Saudi Crown Prince's visits to Pakistan will strengthen ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday spoke over telephone with his Saudi counterpart, Turki Abdullah Al-Shabanah and felicitated him on assuming the new responsibilities.



Chaudhry Fawad discussed with him the existing close ties between the two countries, said a statement.

He said the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan would further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brethren countries and the relationship between them was based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.

The minister said in the days to come new vistas of cooperation would be opened up between the two countries in various fields, including media.