APS survivor becomes first Pakistani to receive 'Points of Light Award' in UK

Ahmad Nawaz, a survivor of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar, has been given "Points of Light Award" from 10 Downing Street, the headquarters of the government in United Kingdom, to honor his services aimed at encourage people to unite and fight extremism through anti-radicalization talks.

"It’s an honour to be recognised by the Prime Minister @theresa_may for the work I’ve done for Youth Awareness, Peace & against radicalisation," Nawaz said in a Twitter post which was also accompanied by a letter of recognition from 10 Downing Street.

According to the letter, Ahmad Nawaz, 18,from Briminhgam is a youth activist who after surviving a terrorist attack in Pakistan now travels around West Midlands giving anti-radicalization talks to other people.

It said the student has addressed thousands of students across the UK, as well as speaking at the events organized by the United Nations.

"Though he has received death threats from the Taliban, this has not deterred him. He juggles his academic studies with touring schools giving talks, to spread this essential message," reads the letter on 10 Downing Street headed paper.