DC Islamabad warns travellers after Margalla Hills receive snowfall

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has warned people to be cautions while visiting Margalla Hills near Islamabad due to the snowfall the area received on late Saturday.

"Yes. It's confirmed. There is snow on margalla hills," said Muhammad Hamza Shafqat on Twitter.

Moreover, the Met Office has forecast mainly very cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the latest PMD advisory said.