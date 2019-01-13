close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
Pakistan

January 13, 2019

DC Islamabad warns travellers after Margalla Hills receive snowfall

Sun, Jan 13, 2019
Margalla Hills near Islamabad-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has warned people to be cautions  while visiting Margalla Hills near Islamabad due to the snowfall the area received on late Saturday.

"Yes. It's confirmed. There is snow on margalla hills," said Muhammad Hamza Shafqat on Twitter.

Moreover, the Met Office has forecast  mainly very cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the latest PMD advisory said.

