Poet Ahmad Faraz remembered on his 88th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 88th birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz was observed on Saturday (January 12).



Faraz was actually named Syed Ahmad Shah when he was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931. He got Masters degree in multiple languages, including Urdu, Persian and English Literature.

The famous works of the renowned poet included Tanha Tanha, Dard-e-Ashub, Nayaft, Shab Khoon, Meray Khwab Reza Reza and Janan Janan.

Ahmed Faraz was conferred on numerous awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his literary contributions to the Urdu language.

He opted “Faraz” as his pen named.

He died in Islamabad on August 25, 2008, due to kidney failure.