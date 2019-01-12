Pakistan's financial position strengthened: Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the financial position of the country has strengthened before the International Monitory Fund (IMF) with an addition of 6 to 8 billion dollars from Pakistan's friends.



Talking to the media at Punjab Communication and Works (C&W) Department here, he said every developing country has to go to the IMF, but now Pakistan would be free to refuse or accept conditions of the Fund for getting a loan.

He said the role of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) remained under discussion with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting held a day ago, and the CM assured him of improving the PFA role.

Rashid said heavy fines were being imposed on the poor people over small negligence as Rs 50,000 were being charged from poor while their businesses were also being sealed.

He said those who were involved in adulteration should be hanged.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan on inducting him in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

As a focal person for Nala Lai Expressway and Flood Channel Project, he said that the project had been expanded and now Rs 40 billion would be spent on the project, instead of Rs 18 billion.