Sat Jan 12, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 12, 2019

Watch: Pakistan’s northern areas receive heavy snowfall

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jan 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Some areas in the upper half of Pakistan were hit by rain while the mountainous regions received snowfall Saturday morning.

It rained in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.

Murree, Gilgit, Thandiani, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Kalam and Malam Jabba received snowfall.

