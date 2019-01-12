Grieving mother urges govt to bring home jailed son from India

KARACHI: A mother has put forth an appeal before the government of Pakistan to bring back her son who has been behind bars in India since over a decade over fake cases.

Inhabitant of the North Nazimabad area of the metropolis, Zubaida Khanum revealed to Geo News that her son Muhammad Fahad was held by authorities across the border over fake cases upon his visit in 2006 to meet his grandmother.

Moreover, Khanum protested that authorities in Pakistan had put no serious determinations in bringing her son back home in spite of several charges on Fahad getting dropped over the lack of evidence.

It was further revealed that Fahad is presently tangled in one case only, however due to the police officer who filed the case, failing to appear before the court, the unlawful sentence is being elongated.

"I want the government of Pakistan to launch efforts to free Fahad. It will be 13 years since he was given jail sentence. It has been long, I want to see him now," she had stated.