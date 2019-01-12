Fatima Bhutto slams Govt of Pakistan Twitter over Bill Gates quote gaffe

The Government of Pakistan’s Twitter handle was immensely criticised after it posted a grammatically incorrect quote attributing it to Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Friday.

The quote “if you born poor its not your mistake but if you die poor its your mistake” was met with immense censure after internet users pointed out the grammar as well as the factual error it had.

Amongst the ones who have criticised the government’s official twitter handle for posting the incorrect quote is famed Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto.

Expressing disapproval on how the handle has put the blame of poverty on the poor, Bhutto wrote, “What kind of utter nonsense is this? In systems of ruthless structural inequality, the poor cannot be blamed for poverty.”

However, the infamous post was deleted shortly after.

The niece of late Benazir Bhutto then posted a screenshot of her response to the tweet saying, “Here it is: they may have deleted the tweet but they ascribe to the (ungrammatical) sentiment.”

Other users who have criticised the handle's gaffe stated that the poor of Pakistan should unite and retaliate against such oppressive nature of those in power.



