Pakistan Weather Forecast: Saturday 12-01-2019

More rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faislabad and Sahiwal divisions.



Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during (night).

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Faislabad, Sargodha, Lahore, D.G khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Islamabad. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.