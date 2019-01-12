Pakistan Weather Forecast: Saturday 12-01-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
More rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faislabad and Sahiwal divisions.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during (night).
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Faislabad, Sargodha, Lahore, D.G khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Islamabad. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.
