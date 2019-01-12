UNGA President due in Pakistan this month

NEW YORK: Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be paying a visit to Pakistan from January 18 to 22 at the invitation of Pakistani government, the UNGA president spokesperson confirmed.



Speaking at a briefing held at the UN headquarters in New York, Monica Grayley said, “The president of the National Assembly will visit Pakistan from the 18th to the 22nd of January at the invitation of the government of Pakistan. This will be the first official visit to the Asia Pacific since Miss María Fernanda Espinosa took office in September.”

She added, “The president is looking forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the GA”.

On her visit Espinosa is schedule to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and representatives of the UN, including that of the civil society.

"Travel costs are being covered by Pakistan and by the regular budget of the UNGA’s Office," the spokesperson added.

Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan at the UN, tweeted about the upcoming visit.

She wrote, “Met today with President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa to finalise details of her visit next week to Pakistan. It will be the first visit by any PGA to Pakistan in eight years. Also Ms Espinosa’s first visit to any country in Asia since her assumption of office.”