Two brothers amongst three killed in road accident in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A traffic accident left three dead and two in a critical state on Friday night, rescue authorities revealed.

Reports citing officials revealed that a car en route from Sargodha to Shahpur in speed had flipped over killing three young men, out of which two had been brothers.

Moreover, officials revealed that the two wounded individuals were moved to the DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha in the locality.