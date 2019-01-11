close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

COAS Gen. Bajwa, Afghan Ambassador discuss regional security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

Rawalpindi: Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today (Friday).

The Army Chief welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed that his services will help optimize the mutually beneficial bilateral relations, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Regional security situation and Afghanistan peace process were discussed during the meeting.

