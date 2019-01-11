COAS Gen. Bajwa, Afghan Ambassador discuss regional security

Rawalpindi: Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today (Friday).



The Army Chief welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed that his services will help optimize the mutually beneficial bilateral relations, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Regional security situation and Afghanistan peace process were discussed during the meeting.