COAS General Bajwa meets business community in Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of business community met Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Karachi.



Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the Army Chief apprised the Business Community about improving security situation of the country especially Karachi.

General Bajwa asked the community to capitalise on the environment and assist in economic stability of the country.

The business community acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in bringing about secure environment for increased business opportunities in the country.

They pledged that the business community shall contribute their critical bit in strengthening the economic capacity of the country.