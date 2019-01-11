Nawaz Sharif has pain in arm, his cardiologists not granted permission to access, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cardiologists were not granted permission to meet him in the Kot Lakhpat jail.



Maryam took to Twitter saying, “Nawaz Sharif’s cardiologists have been trying to get access to him all day but permission not granted. He has pain in the arm which is most likely to be angina.”

She added, “He needs to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history.”

Maryam also re-tweeted her followers tweet.





