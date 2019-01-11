US Consul General meets Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Consul General of Unites States in Karachi JoAnne Wagner called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.
She was accompanied by officials from US Consulate.
The American diplomat exchanged views about the ties between two countries besides the matters of mutual interests.
