Fri Jan 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

US Consul General meets Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

KARACHI: The Consul General of Unites States in Karachi JoAnne Wagner called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.

She was accompanied by officials from US Consulate.

The American diplomat exchanged views about the ties between two countries besides the matters of mutual interests.

