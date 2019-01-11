India aided terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi: police

KARACHI: The attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi was 'planned in Afghanistan and carried out with the help of Indian intel agency', City Police Chief Dr Amir Shaikh said Friday.



Briefing media on the investigations made in the attack that took place on Nov 23, Shaikh said that five terrorists involved in the attack on the foreign mission have been arrested in an early morning raid today in Taiser Town.

They were identified as Abdul Latif, Hasnain, Arif aka Nadir, Hashim aka Ali and Aslam Mugheri.

Karachi police successfully foiled the attack on the consulate and shot dead three attackers namely Raziq, Afzal and Raees. Two policemen also embraced martyrdom in the attack.



According to the police investigations, defunct BLA chief Aslam Acho and close aide Bashir Zaib planned the attack in Afghanistan on Indian spy agency RAW's instructions.

The weapons used were transferred via train to Karachi, he added.

Abdul Latif and Hasnain conducted the recce with Raziq in August 2018, while Arif aka Nasir provided ammunition and shelter to the militants.

Aslam Mugheri and Hashim are key BLA commanders and considered close to Aslam Achoo, who was killed in Afghanistan.

The BLA had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The purpose was to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and send a message to the investors that Karachi is not a safe city, Shaikh added.

They closely monitored the consulate and its visa section for several months before the attack, the police chief said.

