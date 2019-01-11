Aleema Khan declared all assets herself: Fawad responds to Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry responded to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s attack on Shaukat Khanam and Namal University on Friday, stressing that the institutions should not be turned controversial.

Responding to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s remarks, Chaudhry retorted saying “when you haven’t done a good deed in your life then refrain from turning the names of institutions like Shaukat Khanam and Namal University controversial, just to bring back to life your already dead politics.”

Addressing the claim of Aleema Khan being a hidden asset of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leader went on to add: “Aleema Aapa has never been the prime minister of the country and has declared all the assets herself.”

Aurangzeb’s remarks had come following the report digging out another undeclared property of PM Khan’s sister in UAE.

The PML-N spokesperson had earlier stated that Khan has been acting as a hidden asset of the premier, clues of which can be found in the fundraising board of Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital and Namal University.



