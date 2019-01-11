WATCH:Horrific road accident caught on camera goes viral in Pakistan

A horrific video of a road accident is going viral on social media platforms.

The passengers in a car seem to be enjoying their ride listening to a Punjabi song and filming the surroundings along the road when the car going ahead of them suddenly falls off a ravine.

Shocked to see the car plunging into the ravine, the passengers start reciting Kalma Tayyiba.

The screen goes dark and the frightened passengers start screaming for help.

Some Facebook posts said the the incident occurred somewhere in the mountainous region of northern Pakistan and it claimed two lives.



The report could not be independently verified.

The video, however, shows that roadside erosion was the cause of accident.