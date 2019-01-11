close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

WATCH:Horrific road accident caught on camera goes viral in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

A horrific video of a road accident is going viral on social media platforms.

The passengers in a car seem to be enjoying their ride listening  to a Punjabi song and filming the surroundings along the road  when the car going ahead of them suddenly falls  off a ravine.

Shocked to see the car plunging into the ravine, the passengers start reciting Kalma Tayyiba.

The screen goes dark and the frightened  passengers start screaming for help. 

Some Facebook posts said the the incident occurred somewhere in the mountainous region of northern Pakistan and it claimed two lives.

The report could not be independently verified. 

The video, however, shows that roadside erosion was the  cause of accident.

