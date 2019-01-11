FC Balochistan kills two terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists have been killed in intelligence based operations in different parts of Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement on Friday.

The operations were conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of the province, according to the statement.

" Weapons and ammunition including Sub Machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment recovered," it said.



The operations were carried out as part of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fassad.