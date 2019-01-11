close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 11, 2019

FC Balochistan kills two terrorists

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI:  Two terrorists have been killed in intelligence based operations  in different parts of Balochistan, ISPR  said  in a statement on Friday. 

The operations were conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan   on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of the province, according to the statement. 

" Weapons and ammunition including Sub Machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment recovered," it said.

The operations were carried out as part of ongoing   Operation Radd ul Fassad.

Latest News

More From Pakistan