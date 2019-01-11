FC Balochistan kills two terrorists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists have been killed in intelligence based operations in different parts of Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement on Friday.
The operations were conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of the province, according to the statement.
" Weapons and ammunition including Sub Machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment recovered," it said.
The operations were carried out as part of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fassad.
RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists have been killed in intelligence based operations in different parts of Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement on Friday.
The operations were conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of the province, according to the statement.
" Weapons and ammunition including Sub Machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment recovered," it said.
The operations were carried out as part of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fassad.