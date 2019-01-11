Police officer killed amidst raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A police officer lost his life amidst a raid in the Wah Cantt police station’s jurisdiction on Thursday night, authorities revealed.

Reports citing the spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Riaz revealed that a raid was taking place at a drug-seller's den when the suspects had opened fire that left the official severely injured.

Moreover, it was revealed that after receiving injuries, the officer was moved a hospital in the locality where he was soon pronounced dead.

The official Twitter account of Rawalpindi had also affirmed to the death of the ASI, revealing: "ASI Riaz has embraced Shahdat after an armed encounter with hardened criminals in Wah Cantt."