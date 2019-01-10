COAS Gen. Bajwa, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar witness firepower display by Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display by Pakistan Army Air Defence.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, says Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.

Firing by all air defence weapon system was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.