close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 10, 2019

COAS Gen. Bajwa, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar witness firepower display by Pak Army

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display by Pakistan Army Air Defence.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, says Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.

Firing by all air defence weapon system was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.

Latest News

More From Pakistan