Cabinet rejects interior ministry's request to remove Zardari, Talpur, Murad from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet had rejected a request from the Ministry of Interior to immediately remove names of 20 people, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur from the exit control list (ECL).

"We had placed 172 people on the ECL at the request of JIT. Asif Zardari Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur are central characters of fake accounts case," Chaudhry said.

"The interior ministry had requested the cabinet to remove 20 names from the ECL. The cabinet has, however, turned down the ministry's request," he said.

These names would remain on the ECL till the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court was released," he said. "We will review the court's detailed judgement and decide accordingly," the minister said.

The decision came despite the Supreme Court's order to remove the names of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the ECL.

The apex court has also referred the fake accounts case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for initiating probe into the JIT's report.